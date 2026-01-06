Jets and F-16s Take Off Toward Caracas Amid Rising Tensions

Military activity in Caracas was reported as unconfirmed accounts cited Sukhoi fighter jets taking off from Libertador Air Base (BAEL) toward the capital, followed by reports of F-16 aircraft also departing.

Additional reports said another aircraft departed Caracas for Barcelona. Separately, residents reported explosions in the vicinity of the presidential palace in Caracas.

As of publication, no official statement has been issued by the Venezuelan government regarding the reported aircraft movements, the source of the explosions or gunfire, or the whereabouts of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez at Miraflores Palace.

Some residents shared precautionary messages online amid fears of instability. These messages have not been issued by authorities. The situation remains fluid as officials have yet to provide verified details.