Japan earthquake video shared by a farmer in Tottori shows visible movement in water as an earthquake alert plays in the background during today’s tremor.

Japan Earthquake Video Shows Water Moving During Alert — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 6, 2026

The footage captures subtle but clear shaking effects, highlighting the force of the earthquake felt in the region. Authorities continue to monitor conditions following the quake, with residents advised to remain alert for aftershocks.

No immediate damage was reported in connection with the video at the time of publication.