SPD Mayor Stabbed in Herdecke

Herdecke was shaken today by the Iris Stalzer stabbing. The SPD mayor was attacked outside her home and is now in critical condition. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, though the motive remains unknown.

Community and Police React

Neighbors reported a struggle near Stalzer’s residence. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. Citizens and colleagues have sent messages of support, expressing shock and hoping for her recovery.

About Iris Stalzer

Stalzer, a longtime local politician, recently became Herdecke’s SPD mayor. The attack is rare for local German politics, drawing national media attention.

Next Steps

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues. Updates on Stalzer’s condition will be shared as available.