Iran Evacuates Families of Diplomats From Venezuela Amid Fears of U.S. Military Action

Iran has quietly evacuated the families of its diplomats from Venezuela, according to Iranian state television.

Officials say the decision came directly from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, citing growing concerns about potential U.S. military action under President Donald Trump.

Iranian media compared the move to similar diplomatic family pullouts that occurred before the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, signaling Tehran’s elevated concern over rising tensions.

No additional details have been released on the number of families evacuated or whether further actions are planned.