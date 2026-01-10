Instagram data breach exposes 17.5 million user accounts, Malwarebytes says

A major Instagram data breach exposed information from approximately 17.5 million user accounts, according to cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes.

The exposed data reportedly includes account-related details such as usernames and contact information, raising concerns about phishing, impersonation, and other cyber risks. Malwarebytes warned that the data is circulating online, potentially putting affected users at increased risk.

Instagram’s parent company has not released detailed information about the scope of the breach as of the latest update.