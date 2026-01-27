Individual in critical condition after Border Patrol shooting in Pima County

An individual is in critical condition after a shooting involving a Border Patrol officer on Arivaca Road in Pima County, Arizona, officials said.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene early Monday morning and found one person in custody with critical injuries. Immediate medical care was provided before the patient was airlifted by medical helicopter to a regional trauma center.

Border Patrol officers remain on scene, while the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are assisting with the investigation. Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and no additional details have been released.