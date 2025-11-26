Image of the suspect: Kash Patel Says Two National Guard Members Critically Wounded in White House-Area Shooting

Here is an image of the suspect

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the two National Guard members shot near the White House are in critical condition, providing an updated assessment of the incident that unfolded near Farragut West in downtown Washington, D.C. Earlier reports said three victims were transported from the scene; officials continue to work to confirm exact victim counts and conditions.

President Trump had earlier said the Guard members were “critically wounded” and that the suspect was “severely wounded.” The FBI director’s statement appears to clarify the severity of the Guard members’ injuries. Media accounts and official comments now show some conflicting details — including an earlier statement from the West Virginia governor that appears to be inaccurate — and authorities are continuing to reconcile and verify information.

The shooting prompted an immediate, large law-enforcement response in the area roughly one mile from the White House. Federal, local and medical teams remain on scene as investigators piece together the sequence of events, suspect status, and possible motive. No confirmed suspect status or motive has been released at this time.

This is a developing story; officials are expected to release further details as the investigation continues. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area while law enforcement secures the scene.