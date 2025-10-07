tragic scene unfolded Monday morning when Iberville Parish deputies shot and killed a suspect during an exchange of gunfire inside the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Two deputies were struck in the shooting—one remains in critical condition, while the other is stable but serious, according to authorities.

Deadly Shooting at Plaquemine Courthouse

The incident began during an interview with a man reportedly tied to a sexual assault investigation. Sources say the suspect produced a weapon during questioning and opened fire on the officers. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both wounded deputies were immediately transported to a Baton Rouge hospital. One deputy’s condition is listed as critical, while the second deputy is recovering after surgery.

Suspect Killed, Investigation Underway

Sheriff Brett Stassi said the suspect had been under active investigation in a sexual assault case and was being questioned when the gunfire erupted. “It was an unthinkable situation that escalated in seconds,” Stassi said.

The Louisiana State Police and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have joined the investigation to determine how the suspect obtained a firearm and to review security protocols inside the courthouse.

Community in Shock After Courthouse Violence

Residents in Plaquemine and across Iberville Parish expressed disbelief that such violence occurred inside a public courthouse. Law enforcement officials and local leaders have offered support for the wounded deputies and their families.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill released a statement asking the public to keep the deputies in their prayers, calling the event “a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our officers face every day.”

Ongoing Updates and Law Enforcement Response

Investigators are now reviewing security footage, witness statements, and forensic evidence from inside the courthouse. Authorities are also examining whether any procedural changes are needed to enhance safety for deputies during suspect interviews.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released once next of kin are notified and the investigation progresses.

