Hurricane Melissa Becomes Jamaica’s Strongest Storm in 174 Years

Hurricane Melissa has officially become Jamaica’s strongest storm on record in 174 years, according to the Associated Press (AP). The Category 5 hurricane is packing catastrophic winds and torrential rain as it moves toward the island on Tuesday, threatening widespread devastation.

Meteorologists warn that Melissa could bring life-threatening storm surges, flash flooding, and landslides, making it one of the most dangerous hurricanes to ever impact the Caribbean. Jamaica’s government has issued evacuation orders for coastal communities, urging residents to seek shelter immediately.

This marks the first Category 5 hurricane to strike Jamaica since records began in the mid-19th century, underscoring the growing power of tropical cyclones fueled by warming ocean temperatures. Emergency services and international aid organizations are on high alert as the historic Hurricane Melissa barrels across the region.