Helicopter Spirals Out of Control and Crashes on Huntington Beach, California – Video

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A terrifying moment was caught on video as a helicopter spiraled out of control and crashed on a beach just steps away from homes and beachgoers in Huntington Beach, California.

The dramatic footage shows the helicopter spinning rapidly before slamming into nearby trees and crashing onto the sand. Witnesses said they heard a loud bang moments before emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The Huntington Beach helicopter crash occurred near a stretch of the coast lined with residential buildings and beach visitors. Paramedics and firefighters responded immediately, securing the area and assessing potential injuries.

Authorities have not yet released details about the cause of the crash or the condition of those on board. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.

Videos shared online show beachgoers running for safety as the aircraft went down, highlighting just how close the crash came to populated areas.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.