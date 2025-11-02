British Transport Police issued an update this morning regarding the stabbing incident on a train that stopped in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. Several passengers were injured during the attack, prompting a major emergency response involving armed officers and more than 30 police personnel.

Two men, aged 32 and 35, were arrested shortly after the incident. Both remain in custody at separate police stations as officers continue their questioning and investigation into the circumstances of the assault.

Authorities have not yet released details about the number of victims or the conditions of those taken to hospital. Investigators are reviewing witness statements and CCTV footage from the train to determine what led to the violence.

Police said additional updates will be shared once further information is confirmed and families of those injured have been notified.