Huntingdon Train Stabbing Footage has emerged online, capturing the exact moment armed UK police tasered and arrested a suspect following a violent attack onboard a Cambridgeshire train. Several passengers were stabbed, triggering a major armed response.

Huntingdon Train Stabbing Footage Shows Armed Police Tasering Suspect https://t.co/TWYM4DQShU pic.twitter.com/DcfPfxq4qR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 2, 2025

The dramatic video shows officers shouting commands before deploying a Taser to subdue the man near Huntingdon station, where the train was halted after the incident. Witnesses reported chaos as emergency crews rushed in to treat the injured.

Police previously confirmed multiple victims were hospitalized, with two men arrested in connection with the stabbing. Authorities say both remain in custody as investigators review witness accounts and all available footage.

British Transport Police are urging anyone who recorded additional video inside the train to come forward, as the investigation into the Huntingdon stabbing continues.