Hundreds Evacuated as Typhoon Halong Causes Catastrophic Flooding in Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Hundreds of residents in western Alaska have been forced to evacuate their homes after Typhoon Halong triggered catastrophic flooding, destroying homes and leaving multiple people missing, according to state and federal officials.

Emergency crews and the Alaska National Guard were deployed to assist with rescue and evacuation efforts as floodwaters inundated several coastal communities. Officials said the storm’s remnants brought hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surges that overwhelmed sea walls and infrastructure.

The National Weather Service (NWS) described the flooding as “historic and life-threatening,” warning residents to stay away from flooded areas and to follow local evacuation orders. Several roads and bridges have been washed out, leaving some communities temporarily isolated.

Footage shared online shows entire neighborhoods submerged, with debris and household items floating through the streets. Power outages have been reported across the affected region, and emergency shelters have been established for displaced families.

Authorities said search and rescue operations are ongoing for multiple people who remain unaccounted for. Federal disaster relief teams are coordinating with FEMA to assess the damage and provide immediate assistance.

As conditions slowly improve, officials are urging caution, emphasizing that recovery efforts could take weeks given the extent of the devastation caused by Typhoon Halong in Alaska.