Human Foot Discovered on Ibiza’s Playa d’en Bossa Beach — Police Launch Investigation

IBIZA, Spain — Authorities have launched an investigation after a human foot was discovered on the sand of Playa d’en Bossa, one of Ibiza’s most popular tourist beaches.

The gruesome discovery was made yesterday by a man described locally as a foreigner who was walking along the shoreline near a four-star beachfront hotel.

Police confirmed that forensic teams are working to determine whether the remains belong to a man or a woman, and whether the death may be linked to a crime or an accident at sea.

The area was briefly cordoned off as investigators collected evidence and questioned witnesses. Officials have not yet released further details about how long the remains may have been in the water or where they originated.

Local authorities emphasized that identification efforts are ongoing, with DNA testing expected to play a key role in confirming the victim’s identity.

Residents and tourists have been urged to remain calm as the Civil Guard continues its inquiry. The discovery has sparked widespread concern in Ibiza, particularly in the Playa d’en Bossa resort area, known for its hotels, nightlife, and long stretches of sandy beach.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available from Spanish authorities.