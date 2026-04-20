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House Explosion in Pennsylvania Kills 7, Including 6 Children
A deadly house explosion in Lamar Township, Pennsylvania has left at least seven people dead, including six children, according to police.
The explosion was followed by a fire that engulfed the home early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene, but the victims were pronounced dead.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
The incident has shocked the local community as officials continue to gather details.