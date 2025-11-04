Horror as Young Woman Stabbed in Islington Park — Police Launch Manhunt for Knife Attacker

A young woman has been rushed to hospital after a brutal stabbing in a park in Islington, north London, sparking a major police search for the suspect.

Officers were called to the scene where they found a woman in her 20s suffering from stab wounds. Emergency medics treated her at the location before transporting her as a priority to A&E. Her current condition has not yet been publicly confirmed.

Police have launched a manhunt for the attacker, who reportedly fled the area immediately after the assault. Forensic teams and additional officers remain at the park as investigations continue and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as authorities work to track down the knife-wielding suspect.

This is a developing story and updates will follow as more details are released.