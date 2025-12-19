News
Helicopters Circle Windham–Salem Area as Police Activity Expands Toward Methuen
Helicopters circling Windham Salem have been observed over the Merrimack River area, with at least three helicopters actively operating in the airspace, according to witnesses.
The aerial activity appears to be extending toward Methuen, as law enforcement presence continues across the region. Authorities have not released official details on the nature of the operation.
The situation remains developing, and residents report sustained helicopter movement over multiple locations.