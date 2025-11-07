Hassan Izadi Foiled in Israel Ambassador Assassination Plot in Mexico

Iran is accused of orchestrating a plot to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz-Neiger — a plan that was successfully foiled by Mexican security services, according to U.S. officials.

The prime suspect, Hassan Izadi, was reportedly acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence in a planned attack targeting Israeli diplomatic personnel in Mexico City.

Authorities say the Israel ambassador assassination plot posed a significant threat, and the investigation remains ongoing with cooperation between Mexican and U.S. intelligence agencies.

📌 Developing story — updates to follow.