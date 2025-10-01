Hamas Likely to Reject Trump’s Peace Plan, Rejects Disarmament and Foreign Force

Senior Hamas official tells the BBC they are likely to REJECT TRUMP’S PEACE PLAN for Gaza, saying it “serves Israel’s interests” and “ignores those of the Palestinian people.”

According to the official, Hamas is also unwilling to relinquish its arms or accept the deployment of an “International Stabilization Force” in Gaza—both key requirements outlined in Trump’s proposal, as highlighted by the BBC.

This account differs from a CBS report on Tuesday, which referenced a knowledgeable source indicating that Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups are considering approval of Trump’s plan.