Gunfire and Unrest in Caracas Captured in Multiple Videos Amid Tensions

Gunfire in Caracas reported by residents

Gunfire in Caracas was reported by residents as multiple videos circulated online showing what appear to be bursts of gunfire and loud noises in parts of Venezuela’s capital.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing repeated shots in downtown areas, while videos shared by users show flashes and sounds consistent with gunfire echoing through city streets. The exact locations and circumstances surrounding the incidents remain unclear.

Authorities have not confirmed details

As of publication, no official confirmation has been released by Venezuelan authorities regarding the source of the gunfire, whether it is linked to security operations, armed clashes, or other incidents. No information has been provided on injuries or arrests.

Officials have not issued public guidance, and residents are relying largely on user-shared footage and eyewitness accounts.

Ongoing tension in the capital

The reports come amid heightened political and security tensions in Caracas following a series of dramatic developments involving military movements, explosions, and international reactions in recent days.

The situation remains fluid, and further updates are expected as authorities release verified information.