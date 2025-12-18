Greg Biffle plane crash Statesville reports indicate that the NASCAR driver, along with his wife and children, may have been onboard the aircraft that crashed during landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, according to sources cited by WAME Radio.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identities of those onboard. Emergency responders continue to work at the scene as investigators assess the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Officials have urged the public to await verified information as the investigation remains ongoing.