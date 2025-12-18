Greg Biffle plane crash Statesville update: A family friend, Garrett Mitchell, says NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their son Ryder were onboard the plane that crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

Mitchell said the family is devastated following the incident. It remains unclear whether Biffle’s daughter was onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not yet issued official confirmation regarding the identities of all passengers as the investigation continues.