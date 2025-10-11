Multiple Injured in Giessen Germany Marketplace Shooting

GIESSEN, Germany — Multiple people were injured in a Giessen Germany marketplace shooting near a sports betting office on Friday afternoon. Police confirmed that the suspect is still at large but emphasized there is no immediate threat to the public.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots in the crowded area, prompting panic among shoppers and nearby residents. Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene to treat the wounded and secure the area.

Suspect Remains at Large

Authorities have described the suspect but have not released a name. Officers are canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage to locate the individual responsible for the Giessen Germany marketplace shooting.

Local police spokesman stated:

“We urge anyone with information to come forward. The public should remain calm, as there is no ongoing danger at this moment.”

Response from Emergency Services

Paramedics treated multiple victims on-site and transported them to nearby hospitals. Officials have not yet provided the condition of the injured, but emergency response teams are coordinating care to ensure all victims receive prompt attention.

Authorities Investigating Motive

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the Giessen Germany marketplace shooting, including possible motives and whether it is linked to the sports betting office. Authorities have increased patrols in the area as part of the ongoing investigation.

Residents are advised to avoid the marketplace until police declare the area safe and to follow official updates via local news channels and police social media.