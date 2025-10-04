Terrifying Gävle Sweden Shooting Caught on Video

A chilling Gävle Sweden shooting video circulating online shows panicked crowds fleeing as a 14-year-old gunman opens fire on a bustling city street, injuring at least six people. The Gävle shooting happened late Friday night in the heart of the Swedish city, shocking residents and reigniting concerns about rising youth gun violence.

Gävle Sweden Shooting: 14-Year-Old Opens Fire, Injuring Six in Busy Street Attack https://t.co/smxTY1Z3WV pic.twitter.com/xCM7PA2Jvd — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 4, 2025

Police say the shooting unfolded just before 2 a.m. near several bars and cafés, where weekend crowds were gathered. Within minutes, emergency units flooded the area, and officers detained the suspect — a 14-year-old male who allegedly acted alone.

Police Confirm Multiple Injuries

According to Swedish police, six people were struck by bullets but all are expected to survive. Victims range in age from their 20s to 40s, and several remain hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities confirmed that the Gävle Sweden shooting video has been submitted as evidence, helping investigators piece together the sequence of events.

Investigation and Arrest

Police have classified the case as attempted murder and illegal weapons possession. Forensic teams recovered shell casings from the scene and are analyzing ballistic patterns. The 14-year-old suspect is now in custody at a youth detention center as investigators explore potential links to gang activity or prior criminal behavior.

A police spokesperson said the video footage has been “instrumental in understanding how the attack unfolded” and praised quick public response in sharing information with authorities.

Growing Concern Over Youth Violence in Sweden

The Gävle shooting adds to Sweden’s mounting concerns about teen violence and firearms among minors. Government officials have condemned the act as a “wake-up call” to address social issues and gang recruitment that have led to an uptick in shootings involving young perpetrators.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated, “We cannot allow 14-year-olds to carry guns and destroy lives — this must stop.” The statement underscores Sweden’s broader struggle with youth-related gun crime in recent years.

Community Reacts to the Shocking Video

The Gävle Sweden shooting video has sparked outrage and sadness across social media. Many residents expressed disbelief that such violence could occur in their city. Local organizations are offering counseling and trauma support for witnesses and victims’ families.

Police are urging anyone with additional footage or eyewitness accounts to contact authorities as they continue their investigation.

Outlook and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are expected to release more findings soon, including results from forensic analysis and suspect interviews. The Gävle Sweden shooting serves as yet another reminder of the urgent need to address gun control, youth intervention, and public safety in Sweden’s growing urban centers.