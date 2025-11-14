Fullerton Schools on Lockdown After Multiple Bomb Threats

Fullerton Schools Locked Down After Multiple Threats

Fullerton Police are responding to three separate bomb threats reported via phone calls at Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton Union High School, and Troy High School. All three campuses are currently on lockdown as authorities investigate.

Police Response

Officers have secured the schools, and students and staff are safe. Bomb squads are en route to assess potential risks. Parents are advised to avoid the areas and follow updates from the Fullerton Police Department.

Investigation Underway

Police are reviewing phone records and security footage to determine the source of the threats. The situation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Precautionary Measures

Schools in the Fullerton area remain on high alert. Enhanced security protocols have been implemented to protect students and staff until all threats are resolved.