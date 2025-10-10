Freeze Warning Issued for Lower Hudson Valley, Western Connecticut, and Northeast New Jersey Until Friday Morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for the Lower Hudson Valley, Western Connecticut, and Northeast New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall between the mid-20s and around 30°F, bringing the first widespread freeze of the season to many areas.

Residents are urged to protect plants, bring outdoor pets inside, and cover sensitive vegetation to prevent frost damage.

Drivers should also use caution during the early morning hours, as patchy frost and icy spots may develop on untreated roads and sidewalks.