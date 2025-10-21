Four People Found Dead in Fullerton Home After Possible Drug Overdoses

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a Fullerton home on Tuesday in what police believe may have been a case of drug overdoses.

According to the Fullerton Police Department, officers responded around 11 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of West Wilshire Avenue after a man called 911 to report that his friends had overdosed and were not breathing.

When officers and fire personnel arrived, they found four adults unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police have launched a death investigation to determine the exact cause of death. Officials said there is no immediate threat to the public and emphasized that the situation appears to be isolated.

Authorities have not confirmed what substances may have been involved, but they continue to warn the public about the dangers of illicit drugs and potential fentanyl contamination.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives gather evidence and interview witnesses.