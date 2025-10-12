Small Plane Crashes Near Hicks Airfield, Sparks Massive Fire

A Fort Worth plane crash video shows dramatic scenes of flames and thick black smoke after a Cirrus SR-22 aircraft went down near Hicks Airfield in Tarrant County, Texas. The incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. CDT (16:00 UTC) when the plane reportedly struck an industrial area in the 12700 block of North Saginaw Boulevard, just north of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Plane Crash Video: Cirrus SR-22 Ignites Fires Near Hicks Airfield https://t.co/1MEZinRqXp pic.twitter.com/q22gUVm0jc — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 12, 2025

The crash caused multiple tractor-trailers to catch fire, sending plumes of smoke visible for miles. Emergency responders from Fort Worth, Haslet, and Saginaw Fire Departments quickly arrived on the scene, focusing on extinguishing the fires and securing the area to prevent further explosions.

Fire Crews Battle Flames After Cirrus SR-22 Crash

Video footage shared on social media shows the aircraft wreckage engulfed in flames as firefighters work to contain the blaze. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion moments before the fire spread across the industrial yard.

Authorities have not yet released details on casualties or the pilot’s condition, but investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and will lead the investigation.

Residents Report Smoke Seen for Miles

Local residents described seeing heavy black smoke billowing into the sky shortly after the crash. “It looked like a fireball,” one witness said. “Then we saw the fire trucks racing down Saginaw Boulevard.”

Firefighters have since contained most of the blaze, though crews remain on site to cool down hot spots and assist investigators examining debris.

Investigation Underway

The Fort Worth Police Department has closed nearby roads, and the FAA is expected to release preliminary findings within 24 hours. Officials urged the public to avoid the area to allow emergency operations to continue safely.

Authorities say more details — including the plane’s flight origin, intended destination, and number of occupants — will be released once next of kin are notified.