News
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin has died at the age of 36, according to reports
A source said Martin passed away recently, though no cause of death or further details have been made public.
Martin, a standout at Boise State before being drafted by Tampa Bay in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, was a two-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2015.
Over his NFL career, he rushed for more than 5,300 yards, scored 30 rushing touchdowns, and added over 1,200 receiving yards.
This is a developing story.