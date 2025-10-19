Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin has died at the age of 36, according to reports

A source said Martin passed away recently, though no cause of death or further details have been made public.

Martin, a standout at Boise State before being drafted by Tampa Bay in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, was a two-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2015.

Over his NFL career, he rushed for more than 5,300 yards, scored 30 rushing touchdowns, and added over 1,200 receiving yards.

This is a developing story.