Video: New footage from the northern Thai-Cambodian border—reportedly near O’Smach—captures the sound of active gunfire in the background as a Cambodian man films the scene.

Footage Captures Exchange of Fire Near Thai-Cambodian Border Amid Rising Tensions https://t.co/TUFID3rEuq pic.twitter.com/aMHhRiSWUF — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 8, 2025

According to early reports, exchanges of fire began around 8:00 AM following claims by the Thai military that Cambodian heavy equipment was moved overnight near the frontier.

Local sources say the situation remains fluid, with both sides monitoring troop movements closely. No casualties have been confirmed, and the cause of the escalation is still unclear.

Officials from both countries have not yet issued formal statements. The incident is developing.