Flights Grounded at Atlanta Airport After Strong Gas Smell Detected

ATLANTA, Ga. — Departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were temporarily grounded Friday after reports of a strong gas smell inside parts of the terminal, according to airport officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that flight operations were paused as a precautionary measure while emergency crews investigated the source of the odor.

Fire and hazmat teams responded to multiple reports from passengers and staff who noticed the gas-like smell near several airport gates and concourse areas.

As of now, no injuries or evacuations have been reported, but airport authorities urged travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status updates.

Officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue and Atlanta Gas Light are on site assessing the situation. Departures are expected to resume once the area is declared safe.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available from airport officials and the FAA.