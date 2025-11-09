Flight Delays at LaGuardia and Newark Today Due to ATC Staffing and Weather

Travelers at LaGuardia and Newark airports are experiencing significant flight delays today. Departure queues have formed as air traffic control (ATC) staffing shortages combine with adverse weather conditions, causing disruptions across the United States.

ATC Staffing Challenges

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that staffing shortages are impacting flight operations. These shortages, combined with high traffic volume, have slowed departures and arrivals at major hubs, including New York-area airports.

Weather Impact

Inclement weather across the country has further complicated flight schedules. Storms and high winds are contributing to delays, cancellations, and longer waiting times for passengers.

Travelers Advised to Check Flights

Airlines urge passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Experts recommend allowing extra time for security and boarding due to extended delays.