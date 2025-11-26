Five Dead — Including Three Children — After Stolen Car Crashes Head-On Into Family Vehicle in Colorado

Five people, including three children, were killed Monday afternoon after the driver of a stolen car crashed head-on into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Douglas County, Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The violent crash occurred just before 4:40 p.m. near milepost 40.5. CSP says a 31-year-old Denver man driving a stolen Toyota hatchback was heading south when he suddenly lost control, veered off the right shoulder, then over-corrected. The vehicle rolled into the northbound lane, ejecting the driver and slamming directly into a Ford sedan carrying six people.

The Ford was carrying a 35-year-old man from Colorado Springs and five children: a 13-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy.

The 35-year-old man, the 8-year-old boy, and both 12-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSP confirmed the Toyota had been reported stolen approximately one hour before the crash by Aurora Police. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.