Maduro on U.S. soil was reported after images began circulating showing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro surrounded by individuals identified as U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

First Images of Maduro on U.S. Soil Surrounded by Security Agents https://t.co/8yzp1ohBB1 pic.twitter.com/2X2PCgguJd — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 4, 2026

The images are described as the first visuals of Maduro on American territory following reports of his capture and transfer. Officials have not released independent confirmation verifying the authenticity, timing, or exact location of the images.

U.S. federal authorities have not yet issued a formal statement, and further details are expected as the situation develops.