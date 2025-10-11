Fire Island Ferry Services Suspended as Nor’easter Approaches; LIRR Warns of Possible Delays

All Fire Island ferry services will be suspended from 2 p.m. Sunday through Monday due to the incoming nor’easter, officials announced.

The final ferries are scheduled to depart after the 1 p.m. round of trips on Sunday afternoon. Service is expected to resume on Tuesday, weather permitting.

The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is also advising residents to plan ahead for potential travel disruptions as the storm moves in over the weekend. Officials warn that heavy rain and strong winds could cause weather-related delays or service changes across the region.