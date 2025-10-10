BREAKING: Fire Erupts on Former Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit Coaster at Universal Studios Florida [Video]

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fire broke out Friday morning on the decommissioned Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida, sending thick black smoke billowing above the park and prompting a swift response from firefighters.

Fire Erupts on Former Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit Coaster at Universal Studios Florida [Video] https://t.co/rohO62Te6U pic.twitter.com/HabLUDbnkD — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 10, 2025

The blaze was first reported around 11:42 a.m., centered on the coaster’s lift hill — one of the few remaining structural elements following its permanent closure in August 2025.

In video footage and photos shared online, flames can be seen engulfing yellow supports and red track sections while fire crews work to contain the damage. By midday, the fire was mostly under control, though hotspots remained.

Universal has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause. Demolition work has been ongoing in the area, leading some to speculate the blaze may be linked to removal or maintenance activity.

🎢

Background

The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, manufactured by Maurer, opened in 2009 and became popular for letting riders select their own soundtrack.

The coaster closed permanently on August 18, 2025, with dismantling starting shortly afterward.

Although no longer operational, portions of the track and structure remained during teardown, possibly contributing to the fire risk.

🚒

Current Situation

As of this afternoon, there are no reports of injuries or additional damage beyond the coaster structure itself.

The affected area remains off-limits to park guests, while Universal Studios continues normal operations in other sections of the park.

🔍

What’s Next

Investigators and fire officials will assess damage, review video footage and eyewitness accounts, and determine whether demolition work, leftover materials, or other factors sparked the blaze.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

📹 A video from the scene shows the coaster’s lift hill engulfed in flames, glowing through heavy smoke and firefighting efforts as crews battled the blaze in real time.