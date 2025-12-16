FBI Releases New Photos of Person of Interest in Brown University Mass Shooting

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND — The FBI’s Boston Field Office has released new photos of a person of interest connected to the mass shooting at Brown University, as investigators continue to work to identify those responsible.

Authorities are urging the public to review the images carefully and provide any information that could assist the investigation. The shooting, which occurred on Brown University’s campus, left multiple victims and prompted a large-scale law enforcement response involving local, state, and federal agencies.

Officials have not released further details about the suspect’s identity or motive but emphasized that public tips could be critical in advancing the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI or local law enforcement immediately.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.