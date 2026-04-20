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FBI Director Kash Patel Files $250M Lawsuit Against The Atlantic
FBI Director Kash Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over a report about his alleged conduct.
The lawsuit challenges claims that he alarmed colleagues with excessive drinking and unexplained absences, which Patel disputes.
Officials have not yet commented in detail on the legal filing.
The case is expected to draw significant attention as it moves through the courts.
Further developments are likely as both sides respond to the allegations.