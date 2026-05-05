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Family of Four Found Dead in Houston Shooting, Investigation Underway

Published: 6 hours ago
Family of Four Found Dead in Houston Shooting, Investigation Underway

A deadly shooting in Houston’s River Oaks area has left four people dead, including two children, according to officials.

Authorities say the victims include a father and a pregnant mother.

Early reports indicate the case is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, though details have not been fully confirmed.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene as the investigation began.

Officials continue to gather information as the case remains under investigation.

Published: 6 hours ago
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