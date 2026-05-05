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Family of Four Found Dead in Houston Shooting, Investigation Underway
A deadly shooting in Houston’s River Oaks area has left four people dead, including two children, according to officials.
Authorities say the victims include a father and a pregnant mother.
Early reports indicate the case is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, though details have not been fully confirmed.
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene as the investigation began.
Officials continue to gather information as the case remains under investigation.