FAA Orders Ground Stop at Major U.S. Airport After Fire Incident

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed a ground stop at a major U.S. international airport following a fire incident that disrupted flight operations on Friday.

According to initial reports, airport fire crews responded to a fire emergency in a terminal area, prompting officials to temporarily halt all departing flights while the situation was brought under control.

The FAA said the ground stop was issued “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel. No injuries have been reported so far, and arriving flights are being held or diverted as necessary.

Emergency services remain on scene, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which reportedly began near an airport operations area.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and potential delays.

This is a developing story, and further information will be released as it becomes available from the FAA and local airport officials.