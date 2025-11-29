FAA Grounds All Flights to and from Philadelphia After Bomb Threat

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an immediate ground stop for all departures from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) following a reported bomb threat.

In addition to grounding departures, the FAA has also halted aircraft en route to Philadelphia from several major airspace regions, including Washington D.C., New York, Boston, and Cleveland.

Philadelphia International Airport authorities are coordinating with local law enforcement and federal agencies to assess the threat and ensure passenger safety. Travelers are advised to avoid the airport and monitor official airline and FAA updates.

The FAA confirmed that the airspace restriction will remain in effect until the situation is resolved, and all affected flights are being managed in coordination with airlines.

