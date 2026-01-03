Explosions in Caracas were captured on video, showing flashes and loud blasts reported in parts of the Venezuelan capital.

Explosions in Caracas Captured on Video as Authorities Investigate https://t.co/YYjfET6tFc pic.twitter.com/I3cUWmrLHZ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 3, 2026

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosions or reported casualties. Emergency services and security forces were seen responding as authorities began assessing the situation.

Residents were urged to remain cautious while investigations continue, with more information expected as officials release updates.