Authorities in Indianapolis are actively searching for an escaped prisoner near the Community Justice Campus on the southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and Marion County deputies have deployed drones and ground units to assist in locating the individual.

Police are urging residents and anyone in the area to stay alert and immediately call 911 if they observe any suspicious activity. Local roads near the campus may be temporarily restricted as law enforcement conducts the search.

This ongoing manhunt emphasizes the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to safely apprehend the escaped prisoner. Updates will be provided as the situation develops.