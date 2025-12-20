Epstein Files Reference Bill Gates; Faces Redacted in DOJ Release

Epstein files Bill Gates have drawn attention after newly released Justice Department documents referenced images showing Bill Gates in the presence of individuals whose faces were ordered to be redacted by federal authorities.

The documents indicate that faces were covered to protect minors, in line with DOJ procedures. No allegations or charges have been announced against Gates in connection with the materials.

Legal experts note that individuals may be named or depicted in released records without implication of wrongdoing, and the documents continue to be reviewed.