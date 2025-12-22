EMERGENCY ALERT: Armed and Dangerous Suspect at Large in WaKeeney

Law enforcement has issued an urgent public safety warning for residents of WaKeeney and Trego County after a wanted individual fled from police earlier this evening.

According to authorities, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit, after which the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot approximately two miles south of WaKeeney. The individual is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Residents are strongly urged to lock their homes and vehicles, remain alert, and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911. The suspect is described as a Black male. No further identifying information has been released.

Law enforcement operations are ongoing. Do not approach the suspect under any circumstances. If you have any information that could assist police, contact 911 immediately.