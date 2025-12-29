BREAKING: 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Susanville, California

A strong 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck north-northwest of Susanville, California, near the California–Nevada border, according to preliminary seismic data.

The quake was recorded approximately 9.3 miles NNW of Susanville and was felt across parts of northeastern California and western Nevada, residents reported. Light to moderate shaking was reported in nearby communities, but no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries have been confirmed.

Emergency management officials are monitoring the situation, and seismologists warn that aftershocks are possible, though typically smaller in magnitude.

This remains a developing situation.