Dulles Airport vehicle crash left 18 people injured Monday afternoon when a mobile lounge transporting passengers struck a dock at Washington Dulles International Airport, officials confirmed. The incident triggered a large emergency response but the airport remains fully operational.

What Happened

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the crash occurred around 4:30 PM as the specially designed airport passenger vehicle approached Concourse D. It collided at an angle, causing passengers to jolt forward inside the cabin.

All injured individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals by Fire & Rescue personnel. Other passengers were evaluated at the scene.

Airport Operations Remain Normal

Despite the mobile lounge crash, flights and airport services continued without interruption. Officials emphasized that safety teams responded within minutes and immediately secured the area.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the collision. Mechanical malfunction, operator error, and docking alignment issues are all potential factors under review.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the aging mobile lounge transportation system, unique to Dulles Airport, as modernization efforts remain in progress.