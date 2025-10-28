Video: Dramatic Scenes From Kingston as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa Approaches Jamaica

New visuals from Kingston, Jamaica show intense weather conditions as powerful Category 5 Hurricane Melissa moves closer to the island.



The storm is expected to bring destructive winds, torrential rainfall, and dangerous storm surge, prompting authorities to issue emergency warnings and order evacuations in high-risk areas.

Emergency services have been placed on high alert, while government officials urge residents to stay indoors and follow official instructions as conditions continue to deteriorate. Hurricane Melissa is one of the strongest storms to threaten Jamaica in decades, raising fears of major damage to infrastructure, widespread power outages, and severe flooding across coastal communities.