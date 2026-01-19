Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks as bandit violence escalates

Armed bandits abducted dozens of worshippers from churches in Nigeria’s Kaduna state, police said, with a senior church leader reporting that more than 160 people have been seized in the attacks.

The incidents occurred on Sunday in Kurmin Wali, a forest community in the Afogo ward, when gunmen armed with sophisticated weapons attacked multiple congregations during services. Authorities said they were still trying to confirm the exact number of abductees, with reports indicating that some kidnapped worshippers later escaped, leaving many still unaccounted for.

Such attacks are part of a broader pattern of insecurity in northern and central Nigeria, where criminal and militant groups frequently target remote communities with kidnappings and raids. Local officials and church representatives expressed deep concern over the safety of residents and the difficulties security forces face in reaching remote areas.