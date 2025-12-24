Double Stabbing in Bangor Leaves One Fighting for Life

A double stabbing in Bangor, Northern Ireland, has left two people hospitalized, with one victim in critical condition, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed officers, including armed police, responded to a stabbing incident on Chippendale Avenue on Christmas Eve. Emergency services transported both victims to hospital following the attack.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues. No arrests have been announced, and authorities have not released details on a suspect or motive.

The situation remains under investigation.